Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the state will train budding sportspersons for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

Under Madhya Pradesh's talent search programme, the state government has started looking for sportsperson who can be groomed for the Olympics.

After the success of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics, CM Chouhan has taken this decision.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "We have decided to look for new talented players under a campaign and train them in 18 sports academies of Madhya Pradesh. We will churn out not one but many such players, who will bring laurels to the country and the state in the Olympics besides in national and international competitions".

Chouhan said the state government has set its eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He said Madhya Pradesh's sportspersons will win medals for the country there.

According to Chouhan, around 50,000 youths have registered their names under the talent search programme, so far.

He urged the youths interested in sports to register themselves for the talent search campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Recently, Chouhan had offered Vivek Sagar, midfielder in the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team, service in MP Police as a DSP. Sagar hails from Itarsi in the state.

