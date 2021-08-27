Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that it would resume offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 on all working days. Currently, these classes are conducted only twice a week.

However, the state government is yet to decide on a plan to resume offline classes for students of standards 1 to 5. The decision for the same is expected next week.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to announce, classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week. Now the classes will be held on all working days. Decision over the resumption of classes for standard 1 to 5 will be taken on the basis of situation after a week.

कक्षा 1 से 5 के विद्यालयों के संचालन के संबंध में एक सप्ताह पश्चात परिस्थितियों के आधार पर निर्णय लिया जायेगा।



पूर्व में 9 से 12 तक सप्ताह में दो दिन कक्षाएं चल रही थीं। अब सभी कार्य दिवसों में विद्यालय लगेंगे। https://t.co/ZARshNBbIx — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,136 on Friday with the addition of 16 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,538, leaving the state with 82 active cases. he said.

With 72,102 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,63,24,697, the official added.

An official release said 4,45,91,481 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 33,477 on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.