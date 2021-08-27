Earlier today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to announce, classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week. Now the classes will be held on all working days. Decision over the resumption of classes for standard 1 to 5 will be taken on the basis of situation after a week.
कक्षा 1 से 5 के विद्यालयों के संचालन के संबंध में एक सप्ताह पश्चात परिस्थितियों के आधार पर निर्णय लिया जायेगा।
पूर्व में 9 से 12 तक सप्ताह में दो दिन कक्षाएं चल रही थीं। अब सभी कार्य दिवसों में विद्यालय लगेंगे। https://t.co/ZARshNBbIx