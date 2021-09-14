Madhya Pradesh govt will soon start recruitment for 1 lakh posts, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, according to ANI. CM Chouhan gave out no timeline related to the recruitment process.

MP CM on Sunday said that the state government has constituted a General Category Commission to plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category.

"A General Category Commission has been constituted in the state. It will plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category. Every effort will be made for the welfare of the general category," he said.

While interacting with the people of Bilaundh village during his Jandarshan Yatra in Satna, Chouhan said that every household, in every village of the state would have access to freshwater in the next three years.

Last week, MP govt on Thursday issued an order regarding extending the benefit of enhanced reservation - from 14 per cent to 27 per cent - for Other Backward Classes in accordance with the amended Public Service (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC) Act effective from March 8, 2019.

