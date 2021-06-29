The Madhya Pradesh government has announced legal action against Twitter for showing distorted map of India. On Tuesday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri to investigate the matter and take legal action.

On 28 June, a map on Twitter showed the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir outside India. The distorted map evoked sharp reactions from a section of people. Following the reactions, Twitter removed that map on by evening.

Today, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said that something or other had been going on continuously against the country for a long time. "Sometimes unrestrained words are spoken against Bharat Mata and sometimes a wrong map of the country is displayed on Twitter. These issues cannot be taken lightly," he said.





The minister further said that the Centre and his state have taken it seriously. He said he has directed the state's DGP Vivek Johri to investigate the matter and take legal action against Twitter.

The state home minister also said that incidents of speaking against or doing something against 'Bharat Mata' were on the rise.

The map had appeared on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'. It had triggered a heavy backlash from netizens on Monday.





