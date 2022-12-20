Madhya Pradesh to tap opportunities in aerospace and defence sectors

To expand the opportunity for the aerospace & defence industry in the state, MP government is going to organise Invest Madhya Pradesh Global-Investors Summit 2023 on 12 January 2023. The session will entail discussions on the opportunities in the State, expectations of the industry from the State Government, role of mega players and state in promoting start-ups, role of private sector in establishing a robust defence & aerospace ecosystem, industry drivers, policy enablers and more.
To expand the opportunity for the aerospace & defence industry in the state, MP government is going to organise Invest Madhya Pradesh Global-Investors Summit 2023 on 12 January 2023. The session will entail discussions on the opportunities in the State, expectations of the industry from the State Government, role of mega players and state in promoting start-ups, role of private sector in establishing a robust defence & aerospace ecosystem, industry drivers, policy enablers and more.
Madhya Pradesh, heart of Incredible India, is an emerging destination for the aerospace & defence industry in the country. Its central location gives the state an upper edge in establishing manufacturing and distribution hub. This is very important considering the strategic nature of defence supplies. Over the last decade, State invested significantly in creating conducive environment for industries by developing and upgrading industrial infrastructure and ensuring reliable water & power supply. The same has led to rapid industrial growth with large investments in the core industries.
Madhya Pradesh, heart of Incredible India, is an emerging destination for the aerospace & defence industry in the country. Its central location gives the state an upper edge in establishing manufacturing and distribution hub. This is very important considering the strategic nature of defence supplies. Over the last decade, State invested significantly in creating conducive environment for industries by developing and upgrading industrial infrastructure and ensuring reliable water & power supply. The same has led to rapid industrial growth with large investments in the core industries.
The State has availability of 1.22 lakh acres of land which can be allotted to industries. NCR is just 4 hours’ drive from Gwalior. Also, 2 nodes of Bundelkhand Defense corridor (Agra in the North and Jhansi in the South) are just 100 KMs from Gwalior. Major corridors like the East-West & North-South corridors and, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway pass through the state. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Atal Pragati Path and Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor will also boost connectivity in the state.
The State has availability of 1.22 lakh acres of land which can be allotted to industries. NCR is just 4 hours’ drive from Gwalior. Also, 2 nodes of Bundelkhand Defense corridor (Agra in the North and Jhansi in the South) are just 100 KMs from Gwalior. Major corridors like the East-West & North-South corridors and, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway pass through the state. The upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Atal Pragati Path and Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor will also boost connectivity in the state.
MP will also be home to Rare Earth Metals park which are used extensively in almost every conceivable advanced technology product and have commercial, industrial and military applications. The ever-increasing demand for REE necessitates a concerted effort to augment supply position in the country.
MP will also be home to Rare Earth Metals park which are used extensively in almost every conceivable advanced technology product and have commercial, industrial and military applications. The ever-increasing demand for REE necessitates a concerted effort to augment supply position in the country.
At present, MP has 5 operating commercial airports. Additionally, there are 25 government and 3 private airstrips. The state government has also inaugurated a Drone school in Gwalior and, 4 more drone schools will be set up soon. There is also an upcoming Greenfield Airport between Bhopal and Indore.
At present, MP has 5 operating commercial airports. Additionally, there are 25 government and 3 private airstrips. The state government has also inaugurated a Drone school in Gwalior and, 4 more drone schools will be set up soon. There is also an upcoming Greenfield Airport between Bhopal and Indore.
With established defence production centres like Jabalpur, Itarsi and Katni, Madhya Pradesh is an important defence equipment manufacturing destination in the country. Jabalpur, Mhow, Gwalior and Sagar boast of important military cantonments while its capital city Bhopal is base to Strike Corp – Sudarshan Chakra Corps. The State’s city of Gwalior is also base to No. 1, 7, 9 Squadrons of IAF. Six defence public sector units are in operation in the state, four in Jabalpur (the vehicle factory, grey iron foundry, gun carriage factory, and ordnance factory, Khamaria), one ordnance factory in Katni and another in Itarsi.
With established defence production centres like Jabalpur, Itarsi and Katni, Madhya Pradesh is an important defence equipment manufacturing destination in the country. Jabalpur, Mhow, Gwalior and Sagar boast of important military cantonments while its capital city Bhopal is base to Strike Corp – Sudarshan Chakra Corps. The State’s city of Gwalior is also base to No. 1, 7, 9 Squadrons of IAF. Six defence public sector units are in operation in the state, four in Jabalpur (the vehicle factory, grey iron foundry, gun carriage factory, and ordnance factory, Khamaria), one ordnance factory in Katni and another in Itarsi.
The state offers immense opportunities in defence and aerospace equipment manufacturing related to: Defence Vehicle Manufacturing, development/production of critical defence related equipment, drone manufacturing and testing, opportunity for MRO at vacant airstrips, etc.The State has a proactive and transparent policy offering attractive incentives to the industries in the sector.
The state offers immense opportunities in defence and aerospace equipment manufacturing related to: Defence Vehicle Manufacturing, development/production of critical defence related equipment, drone manufacturing and testing, opportunity for MRO at vacant airstrips, etc.The State has a proactive and transparent policy offering attractive incentives to the industries in the sector.
Moving forward with the country’s vision to become ‘Atmanirbhar’, Government of Madhya Pradesh is poised towards establishing and promoting aerospace and defence manufacturing and service industry in the State. It will help in catalyzing innovation and indigenize the manufacturing in order to attain self-reliance in the sector.
Moving forward with the country’s vision to become ‘Atmanirbhar’, Government of Madhya Pradesh is poised towards establishing and promoting aerospace and defence manufacturing and service industry in the State. It will help in catalyzing innovation and indigenize the manufacturing in order to attain self-reliance in the sector.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.