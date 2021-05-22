MP Covid restriction: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Covid restrictions in the state will be eased from June 1. He said the positivity rate in the state had come under 5 per cent and it was a sign that now the situation was under control.

In a tweet, the chief minister said: "I am happy to inform today that the positivity rate in the state has come down to 4.82%. Now we have to completely free Madhya Pradesh from the infection of Corona by 31 May."

The chief minister said that curfew will be lifted from June 1. "But unlocking should be done in a way that virus doesn't spread again," he said. The chief minister also said that he knew people were facing problems due to restrictions but nothing was more important than saving lives.

Interacting with representatives of urban areas, the chief minister said that with the help of people, his administration would try to make the state corona free by May 31. He also said that the children who have lost their parents will get 5000 pension, free ration and education.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 7.57 lakh infection cases and 7394 deaths. Currently, the state has 67625 active cases. On Friday, the state reported 4384 cases and 9405 recoveries.

In MP, cases had started rising from mid-March and went to all-time high of 13,601 cases on April 25. Till 6th May, the daily cases were above 12,000-mark but the numbers came down in subsequent weeks.

