Madhya Pradesh tragedy: 6 children die of kidney failure in 15 days; authorities suspect cough syrup poisoning

At least six children have died in the Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh in just a span of 15 days due to kidney-related complications in a heartbreaking tragedy.

According to officials, the deaths occurred between September 4 and September 26. Over the past month, seven children aged between 1 and 7 years have passed away.

In the latest case, Vikas Yaduvanshi (4), a resident of Dighawani village in Chhindwara district, died at a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday. His last rites were performed at his native place on Sunday, the officials informed.

According to the bereaved families of the children, they initially suffered from what could be called common cases of colds, coughs and fevers. However, soon after things took turn for the worse as their kidneys got affected and led to their untimely deaths.

MP children death: Centre, state initiate probe Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Naresh Gunnade said that authorities from the centre and the state were called to probe the reason behind causing kidney failures. They have collected the sample and sent it for examination whose report is yet to arrive.

According to a report by NDTV, investigators believe that the deaths were caused due to a contaminated cough syrup laced with toxic diethylene glycol.

“The complaints of fever came to light among children in Parasia, Chhindwara from August 22 and later some deaths were reported. Three deaths of children occurred from September 4 to September 7 at a private hospital in Nagpur. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the children were admitted in a private hospital here and then shifted to Nagpur, they didn't visit Parasia government hospital,” Gunnade told ANI.

“After the incident came to light, we set up a separate 10 bed ward at Parasia government hospital. Later, three more deaths of children occurred. So far six children died from September 4 to September 26 and the reason for the death is kidney failure. Though a team of National Centre for Control Disease (NCDC) and state-level Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) came to investigate the case. They collected human samples, water samples and other concerned samples and sent it for examination whose report is yet to arrive. Some reports of human samples have arrived but there is nothing serious in it," he added.

The CHMO informed that authorities have banned the use of the cough syrups that they suspect have caused the death, as they were found in the children's homes. He insisted that it was not a disease but a matter of investigation.

“We have asked to stop the sale of it till the lab report arrives,” Gunnade said.