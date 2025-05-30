Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft overturns while landing at Suktara air strip in Seoni district

A trainer aircraft overturned while landing at Suktara air strip in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, reported PTI quoting officials.

According to the details, provided by the Free Press Journal, the aircraft, belonging to Redbird Aviation Pvt. Ltd., was being operated by a trainee pilot during a routine training session.

A police official said the trainer aircraft, operated by a trainee woman pilot, flipped due to a faulty landing. However, there was no fire, and the trainee pilot onboard escaped unhurt.