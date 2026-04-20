Madhya Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan brace for heatwave; heavy rains in Assam, Arunachal today — Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, 20 April.
“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on April 20; East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh during April 20-23; Jharkhand on April 20 & 21; West Uttar Pradesh during April 20-22; West Rajasthan during April 20-23,” the weather agency said in its latest bulletin.
IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha from 21 to 23 April.
The IMD also forecast isolated heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms over Assam and Meghalaya until 21 April. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on 20 and 21 April.
Heatwaves are very likely in isolated pockets of the following areas:
High humidity will make it feel extra hot in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra, Coastal Karnataka and West Bengal this week.
Nights will remain uncomfortably hot in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh over the next few days.
The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.
The weather agency said that the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 39°C to 41°C and 20°C to 22°C, respectively.
“The minimum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi,” it added.
However, the Met department said no heat wave conditions are expected over Delhi this week, but temperatures are likely to remain above normal.
“There may be moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses,” IMD said, advising to avoid prolonged exposure to heat.