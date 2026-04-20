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Madhya Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan brace for heatwave; heavy rains in Assam, Arunachal today — Check IMD forecast

The IMD warns of heat wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh from 20-23 April, with heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya. Delhi will experience above-normal temperatures, but no heat wave is forecast. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated20 Apr 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Woman covers herself with a scarf to protect from heat during the summer season, in Kanpur, UP
Woman covers herself with a scarf to protect from heat during the summer season, in Kanpur, UP(ANI)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, 20 April.

“Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on April 20; East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh during April 20-23; Jharkhand on April 20 & 21; West Uttar Pradesh during April 20-22; West Rajasthan during April 20-23,” the weather agency said in its latest bulletin.

IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha from 21 to 23 April.

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The IMD also forecast isolated heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms over Assam and Meghalaya until 21 April. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on 20 and 21 April.

Also Read | Heatwave alert in 7 states, IMD predicts 3 to 5°C spike in mercury in Delhi

Check full IMD forecast:

Rainfall & Storm Alerts

  • Rain or snow with thunderstorms and strong winds (30-50 kmph) are likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 20 April.
  • Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till 23 April.
  • A "Very heavy" rainfall alert has been sounded over Arunachal Pradesh on 20 and 21 April.
  • Bihar should watch out for a "Thundersquall," i.e., very high winds up to 70 kmph on 23 April.
  • Light to moderate rain and storms through 23 April over Bengal and Odisha.
  • Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to get isolated light rain and thunderstorms through 22 April.
  • IMD has forecast scattered showers and storms for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala till 23 April.

Temperature & Heat Warnings

  • Mercury is likely to climb by 2-4°C across Northwest India this week, except in East UP.
  • Temperatures are expected to rise across East India by 2-3°C through 21 April.

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Also Read | Rainfall below normal? How accurate are predictions by Skymet, IMD?

Heatwave Conditions

Heatwaves are very likely in isolated pockets of the following areas:

  • 20 April: West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.
  • 20-23 April: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
  • 21-23 April: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Odisha.

High humidity will make it feel extra hot in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra, Coastal Karnataka and West Bengal this week.

Nights will remain uncomfortably hot in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh over the next few days.

Also Read | Delhi weather today: Rains lash parts of NCR, IMD issues orange alert

Delhi weather forecast today

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather agency said that the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 39°C to 41°C and 20°C to 22°C, respectively.

“The minimum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi,” it added.

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However, the Met department said no heat wave conditions are expected over Delhi this week, but temperatures are likely to remain above normal.

“There may be moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses,” IMD said, advising to avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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