Madhya Pradesh weather news: Heavy rain in parts of the state; Shipra river overflows in Ujjain. Latest IMD updates here2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh causes flooding in Ujjain, with temples submerged. Red and orange alerts issued for several districts
Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in the state to continue to Sunday.
