Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh causes flooding in Ujjain, with temples submerged. Red and orange alerts issued for several districts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in the state to continue to Sunday.

Meanwhile, overflowing Shipra river submerged temples ghats in Ujjain on Saturday. SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team, Home Guard jawans, and Municipal Corporation employees are deployed at Ramghat for the security of the people. Other than Ujjain, severe flooding is expected in different cities of MP like Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, etc.

Latest IMD forecast for Madhya Pradesh -In its latest weather forecast, IMD has issued a red alert for districts like Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone, etc till 17 September.

-Orange alert has been issued for Ujjain, Khandwa, Ratlam, and Burhanpur. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of west Madhya Pradesh till Sunday.

-Isolated Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Burahanpur, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore & Dewas districts on September 16.

-Rest of the Madhya Pradesh will witness moderately light rainfall till September 17. The list includes Bhopal, Vidisha Raisen Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmdapuram, Betul Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemach, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Annupur, Shahdol, Umaria, Narsinghpur, Chhindwada Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Sagar.

Shipra river overflowing in Ujjain, SDRF and NDRF depoloyed The Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district is overflowing due to heavy rains in the district and temples on the bank of the river have been submerged.

“It has been raining continuously since yesterday evening. The Home Guard teams and SDRF swimming teams are deployed here. Our personnel are present around the Ramghat area. We have evacuated the places where there is a possibility of water logging and our soldiers are deployed on the way to the Ramghat also," Home Guard Ishwar Lal Chaudhary told ANI.

He added that all the temples situated at Ramghat were submerged. The people were informed and given help in removing the shops.

Municipal Corporation employee and Ramghat in-charge Neeraj Kumar said, “Our teams of Ujjain Municipal Corporation are deployed here. It is known that due to rains in Indore and Dewas, the entire water level there flows towards the Shipra River. At present, the water level here has increased to a great extent. As soon as the water level decreases, we will wash the Ramghat by installing pumps."

About 20 feet of water is flowing in front of the Ramgarh police outpost here. The water is one and a half feet below the big bridge. There is a possibility that the big bridge could sink in some time, Kumar added.