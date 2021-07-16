Madhya Pradesh well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

The incident had taken place at Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda, about 50 kms from the district headquarters. In a message to media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I am in touch with the authorities at the spot and monitoring the rescue operation." He announced that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance of ₹five lakh each, while the injured will be provided ₹50,000 each and free medical treatment. More than 15 people were rescued and rushed to the hospital, police officer Bharat Bhusan Sharma, who is at the spot, said.