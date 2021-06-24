Madhya Pradesh woman who died of Delta Plus variant was not vaccinated: Official

The other four persons, who were vaccinated against COVID-19, are fine, he told PTI. "One person from Ujjain, who died, was not inoculated," he said. 'Delta Plus' has been declared a variant of concern by the Centre. So far, three persons from Bhopal and two from Ujjain have been found infected with the 'Delta Plus' variant in MP, the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}