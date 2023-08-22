The city of Chennai turns 384 years old day and the foundation day of the city known as Madras Day is observed on August 22 in order to celebrate the deep heritage and cultural significance of this great city.

The Madras Day celebrations in the city include dance and music concerts, poetry, heritage walks, school exchange programmes, photo exhibitions, food fests and vintage car and bike rallies along with many more events.

Over the years, the celebrations for the Madras Day have become much bigger. This year, over 75 events are being organized to celebrate the Madras Day . Of these, over 15 Heritage Walks and 20 Talks are to be held across the city. Walks will be held inside the Madras High Court and the St. George Fort. On 26 August, a tour of Madras Museum in Egmore will be organised.A PhotoWalk is to be held on 27 August in Royapettah

Here are 5 events you

1) Heritage walks: Heritage walks are one of the most important part of celebrations of Madras Day, allowing the participants to visit the historical landmarks, colonial-era buildings and cultural hotspots in the historical city.

According to a report by The Hindu, a heritage walk by architect Tirupurasundari Sevvel will be held today at 5 pm.

2) Lectures and talks:

Historians and scholar conduct lectures and seminars at various places in Chennai on the occasion of Madras Day in order to give insights into the city's rich history and heritage.

The Hindu report notes that a talk will be held Treasures at the Madras Museum by Chithra Madhav at the Press Institute of India today.

Another talk by Arun Vasu on ‘A Social Transformation via Surfing’ will be held at Whites Rd, Royapettah at 6 pm.

3) Bike ride:

According to a report by themadras.in, a bike ride between Thiruvanmiyur and Muttukadi will be held between 5:30 am and 7:30 am on August 27 at Pro Bikers, Old Mahabalipuram Road. The event is being organized by Cycling Yogis.

4) Food walk:

A food walk offering many different cuisines found in Chennai will be held on August 27 by Madras Inherited and Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) between 4 pm to 6pm, as per themadras.in.

5) Exhibition:

An exhibition focused on highlighting the literature related to Chennai will be held at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) today between 11 am to 5pm, noted themadras.in.