Madras Day: 22 August, know history and significance

The Madras Day, the founding day of city of Madras, now called Chennai, is observed on 22 August every year. The founding year of Madras is 1639. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But, to celebrate the city, the Madras Day was launched in 2004 by a small group of people.

According to history records, on 22 August 1639 the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was purchased by East India Company officials Andrew Cogan and Francis Day from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Themadrasday.in, “Madras Day was an idea that three people put together – the city’s famed historian, S. Muthiah, journalist Sashi Nair and publisher Vincent D’ Souza. Later, they have been joined by three others – senior journalist and editor Sushila Ravindranath, journalist and website entrepreneur Revathi R and entrepreneur and writer-historian V. Sriram."

Today, Chennai is known for several reasons that include education, healthcare, IT, tourism, auto industries, movies, etc.

Through Madras Day, the people of the city celebrate its history, the journey from Madras to Chennai, its vibrant culture, its rich heritage, its past and its present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Communities, groups, companies and campuses in the city host events to celebrate and enjoy the city.

Dance and music concerts, poetry, heritage walks, school exchange programmes, photo exhibitions, food fests and vintage car and bike rallies, and many more are the ways in which the famous city is celebrated.

Over the years, the celebrations for the Madras Day have become much bigger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, over 75 events are being organized to celebrate the Madras Day . Of these, over 15 Heritage Walks and 20 Talks are to be held across the city.

Walks will be held inside the Madras High Court and the St. George Fort.

On 26 August, a tour of Madras Museum in Egmore will be organised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A PhotoWalk is to be held on 27 August in Royapettah