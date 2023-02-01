The Madras High Court has ruled that the common area of an apartment belongs to the flat owner's association and not the builder. A division bench that was hearing a case said that the portion that was shown as common area during development of the property belongs to the flat owners' association.

The division bench ruled that any property built on that ‘common area’ would not belong to the builder, according to a report on The New Indian Express.

In this ruling posted by the division bench of the Madras igh Court, there is potential to overcome the nuances flat owners face wherein promoters build newer buildings in proposed common area thereby causing troubles for the ones who have already purchased a flat int he property.

This ruling also reminds one of the illegal construction of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, that were demolished in Augusta 2022, on the directive of the Supreme Court of India.

The Madras High Court disposed off a writ petition that had been filed by Abbotsbury Owners Association, Alwarpet in Chennai, regarding the non-FSI area.

“Once the land is shown as common area and the common facility is developed, the land will belong to the owners of the such common facility.", Justice R Subramanian and Justice K Kumaresh Babu said.

The division bench judges also added that if there is a mistake in the calculation of the undivided share (UDS), it has to be rectified by the builder who cannot take advantage of the mistake and claim that the purchasers must be made to pay for the unsold portion of the UDS.

The division bench of the Madras High Court was listening to the ownership of a building constructed on a common area of developed property in Alwarpet by Ramaniyam Real Estate Limited.

In this case, Ramaniyam Real Estate Limited had built 77 flats in 2001 on a piece of land and had proposed a to build a software technology park with a built-up area of about 2 lakh sq. ft. on the said land. However, that never happened.

Instead, a building was constructed in the common area by the Ramaniyam Real Estate Limited. They even sold it to a party who let it out for non-residential purposes. This is when the flat owners filed a Writ Petition seeking that the newly constructed building on the common area be handed over to them.

The division bench held that the non-FSI area is not saleable. They further directed that the sale made y the builder of the building constructed on the common area was ‘in violation of the planning permission granted’.

The court said the builder “had hoodwinked the purchasers by adopting a wrong formula for calculating the undivided share in the land," and noted that the undivided share in the land is normally calculated by dividing the land area by the total constructed area and multiplying by the size of the apartment.

The court directed the builder to ensure the execution of rectification deeds for UDS in favour of each individual flat owner, and any stamp duty payable on such rectification should be borne by the individual flat owners. CMDA was ordered to hand over, forthwith, the building to the flat owners’ association and execution of the rectification deeds shall be completed within three months.