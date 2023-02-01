Madras HC rules plan proposed common area belongs to flat owners not builders
- Once the land is shown as common area and the common facility is developed, the land will belong to the owners of the such common facility: Division Bench
The Madras High Court has ruled that the common area of an apartment belongs to the flat owner's association and not the builder. A division bench that was hearing a case said that the portion that was shown as common area during development of the property belongs to the flat owners' association.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×