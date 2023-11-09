The Madras High Court on Thursday struck down the law banning online money games such as rummy and poker. The high court said that the law imposing the ban was ‘unconstitutional’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, the decision of the Madras High Court is the second one in less than three years on constitutionality of money gaming ban laws.

What does Tamil Nadu's ban on online games included? Advertisement in any form promoting online gambling or playing online games of chance with money or other stakes is prohibited in the state of Tamil Nadu. The specified online games of chance are rummy and poker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penalty for playing online games in Tamil Nadu: The bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government included the following penalty

-Any person indulging in online gambling/online games of chance with money or other stakes shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three months or with a fine up to ₹5,000 or both.

-Those inducing people to play online gambling/games of chance face punishment with imprisonment of up to one year or with a fine, which may extend to ₹5 lakh or both. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Any person who provides online gambling services or games of poker and rummy with money or other stakes shall face punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to ₹10 lakh or both.

-Following popular outcry against online gambling with several persons choosing to end their lives after landing in a debt trap and losing money heavily by playing such games, the government came out with an ordinance last year to ban online gambling.

