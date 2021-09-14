Madras HC withdraws its order on ‘bumper-to-bumper’ insurance cover

They submitted that the order mandating the coverage of bumper to bumper policy may not be logistically and economically feasible for effective implementation in the present legal dispensation. They would have unintended impact, causing severe repercussions on the society and therefore, the directions issued by this Court may be withdrawn in the interest of the policyholders, automobile industry and public at large. They also brought to the notice of the judge that the issue of long term third party insurance coverage has been mandated by the Apex Court as early as in September, 2018, and the regulating body -- IRDAI, has been periodically monitoring over the changing scenario from time to time and hence, there is no need for issuance of such compulsory directions.

