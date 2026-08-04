Subscribe

Relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin | Tamil Nadu LoP will be released from custody today, state govt tells Madras HC

Udhayanidhi Stalin, arrested for remarks regarding actress Trisha, will be released on station bail after police questioning. The Tamil Nadu government has clarified it does not intend to remand him.

Livemint
Updated4 Aug 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to the media as party leaders stage a walkout during the state Legislative Assembly session, in Chennai, on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to the media as party leaders stage a walkout during the state Legislative Assembly session, in Chennai, on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin: The former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister is set to walk free on Tuesday after questioning by the police, as the state government submitted in the Madras High Court that it has no intent to remand him.

Advertisement

Udhayanidhi was arrested at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, over his alleged defamatory remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan and Chief Minister Vijay at a protest meeting on the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to a PTI report, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had filed an anticipatory bail petition immediately after police arrived at his residence.

Also Read | Here's how DMK, other leaders reacted after Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested

What happened at the hearing?

When the bail petition of Udhayanidhi came up for hearing before Justice GK Illanthiraiyan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government has no intention of remanding the leader of the opposition and said he would be released on station bail today itself after questioning.

"He has already been arrested but will be let off after questioning. We do not intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. He will be released on station bail after inquiry," Vijay Narayan told the high court.

Advertisement

The government submitted that the DMK leader must cooperate with the police in the investigation into the case, which involves allegations of making innuendos and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Recording the Advocate General's submissions, the court closed Udhayanidhi's bail plea.

Also Read | TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over remarks against actor Trisha, CM Vijay

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested?

Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over alleged derogatory remarks he made during a protest meeting in Thanjavur related to the Cauvery water issue, which involved contentious comments about actor Trisha.

2
What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say during the protest that caused controversy?

During the protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Chief Minister Vijay of focusing solely on targeting the DMK and making false allegations, while the crowd chanted 'Trisha,' leading to allegations of a double entendre.

3
How did the DMK respond to accusations against Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks?

The DMK defended Udhayanidhi Stalin, claiming that his remarks were taken out of context and asserting that he did not insult anyone, while accusing opposing parties of aiming to distract from important political issues.

4
What legal actions are being taken against Udhayanidhi Stalin following his arrest?

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been booked under several sections related to derogatory comments and harassment of women, following an FIR registered against him, initiated by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

5
What has been the political fallout from Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks?

Stalin's remarks have sparked significant political controversy, prompting reactions from various leaders, with calls for his apology and criticism of the DMK's political discourse, thereby intensifying the rivalry in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin takes ‘divorce’ swipe at CM Vijay: 'A wife looking…'

Why was Stalin taken into custody?

Stalin was arrested for his alleged “double-meaning” remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty, police said. He was booked by the police under various sections of law, including the use of obscene words and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he is accused of criminal conspiracy (Sec 61), inciting riots and promoting enmity between groups (Sec 192, 196), criminal intimidation (Sec 351), and outraging a woman’s modesty (Sec 79, 296b).

Advertisement

Stalin was also booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act for gender-based harassment, and the Information Technology Act (Sec 67) for publishing obscene material electronically.

"Did I mention anyone's name except the CM's? Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide," he told reporters before being escorted away by police.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha", referring to the actress. The opposition has often weaponised the rumoured relationship between Trisha Krishnan and C Joseph Vijay, the Tamil superstar who now runs the state as the chief minister.

The DMK has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaRelief for Udhayanidhi Stalin | Tamil Nadu LoP will be released from custody today, state govt tells Madras HC
Advertisement
Read Next Story