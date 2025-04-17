Madras High Court orders case against Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy over controversial remarks on women

The Madras High Court bench on Thursday order the police to register a case and proceed with investigation on state Forest Minister K Ponmudy over controversial remarks on women and Hinduism, reported PTI.

The HC bench even warned Tamil Nadu police to either file FIR against TN minister Ponmudy or else the court will initiate suo motu (on its own) contempt against them.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the warning to the police, said, as quoted by the PTI, "now the court has taken cognizance of the matter. Even if you do not have a complaint, register a case and proceed with the investigation."

The judge posted to April 23, further hearing of the suo motu proceedings.

What is the case? Recently, Ponmudy sparked a row with his Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks, which he made in the context of a sex worker at a public meeting. This drew widespread criticism, including from his own party MP Kanimozhi.

Following this, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin had removed Ponmudy as DMK deputy general secretary, despite the senior leader later tendered an apology for his "inappropriate remarks."

