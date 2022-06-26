Madrasa graduates have less favourable attitudes about women: UNESCO report3 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 03:39 PM IST
However, the UNESCO report advises against exaggerating any potential adverse consequences of faith-based schools.
In Asia, faith-based schools may have an effect on the survival of patriarchal attitudes and norms in society, offsetting some of the benefits of expanded educational access for gender equality. In Asia, non-state faith-based schools have boosted girls' access to education, but at a price, according to the UNESCO-published worldwide education monitoring report on the topic of "deepening the discourse on those left behind".