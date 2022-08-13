Madurai cops arrest 5 BJP workers for throwing slipper at Tamil Nadu FM Palanivel Thiagarajan's car1 min read . 13 Aug 2022
- The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.
As many as five workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were arrested on Saturday in Madurai after footwear was hurled at the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, news agency ANI reported. The minister was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.
Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. His mortal remains reached Madurai for the last rites. The minister, officials, and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier. Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue, as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organised to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument. Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its windscreen.
The commisisoner said the BJP workers have been arrested under various sections including 506, 341, and 34 of IPC. Further probe underway.
