MADURAI : Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai's Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers.

"People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19," said Manager Poovalingam while speaking to ANI.

The chef at the hotel showed his creativity by making the dough in the shape of a rectangle and added two thin strips of flour on both the sides to resemble a mask's ear cords.

Also, in the month of April, a sweet shop in Kolkata added a new dish named 'corona sandesh' when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day. (ANI)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated