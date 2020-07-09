Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Madurai restaurant serves mask shaped parotta to raise coronavirus awareness
Workers sanitizing a hotel as unlocking of malls, restaurants, hotels starts from June 8th across the country, in Chennai.

Madurai restaurant serves mask shaped parotta to raise coronavirus awareness

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST ANI

  • Madurai's hotel is now serving mask shaped porottas to spread awareness regarding mask-wearing as COVID-19 safety norm

MADURAI : Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai's Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai's Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers.

"People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19," said Manager Poovalingam while speaking to ANI.

"People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19," said Manager Poovalingam while speaking to ANI.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The chef at the hotel showed his creativity by making the dough in the shape of a rectangle and added two thin strips of flour on both the sides to resemble a mask's ear cords.

Also, in the month of April, a sweet shop in Kolkata added a new dish named 'corona sandesh' when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated