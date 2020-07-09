Madurai restaurant serves mask shaped parotta to raise coronavirus awareness

Madurai restaurant serves mask shaped parotta to raise coronavirus awareness1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- Madurai's hotel is now serving mask shaped porottas to spread awareness regarding mask-wearing as COVID-19 safety norm
MADURAI : Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trying to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Madurai's Hotel Temple City is now serving hot mask-shaped parottas to its customers.
"People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about COVID-19," said Manager Poovalingam while speaking to ANI.
The chef at the hotel showed his creativity by making the dough in the shape of a rectangle and added two thin strips of flour on both the sides to resemble a mask's ear cords.
Also, in the month of April, a sweet shop in Kolkata added a new dish named 'corona sandesh' when the Mamata Banerjee government allowed these shops to open for four hours every day. (ANI)
