Madurai shocker: Female LIC manager's death in blaze unmasked as murder; colleague arrested — here's what happened

What initially seemed like a fatal accidental fire claiming the life of a senior manager at a local Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office has been revealed as a calculated murder by an assistant officer, according to police.

The blaze occurred at the LIC branch at 8:15 PM on 17 December, resulting in the manager’s death. The suspect, 45-year-old assistant officer Ram, also suffered leg burns and was hospitalised at a private facility. However, subsequent investigations shifted the narrative toward homicide, leading to Ram's formal arrest.

The victim, Senior Branch Manager Kalyani Nambi (55), had recently assumed her role and begun investigating document irregularities involving Ram.

On the night of the incident, she caught Ram dousing records with petrol and setting them alight. When she attempted to call her son for help, Ram allegedly poured petrol on her, shoved her into the burning room, and locked the door from the outside.

Doubts about the accidental nature of the fire grew after the victim's son, Lakshmi Narayanan (25), filed a complaint with the Thilagar Thidal police. He detailed a frantic phone call from his mother moments before the fire, in which she desperately urged him to contact the authorities.

Following an autopsy at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, police analysed CCTV footage from the branch and surrounding buildings. This evidence turned the spotlight on Ram, who was already under medical supervision for his injuries.

Accused confessed to the crime Under interrogation two days ago, Ram reportedly confessed. He revealed that Nambi — who was transferred from Tirunelveli last May — had spent months scrutinising his records from his 1.5-year tenure at the branch. He admitted that when she witnessed him destroying evidence, he panicked, attacked her with petrol, and fled the scene.

During the struggle, petrol splashed onto Ram’s own legs, causing his burns. As the fire intensified, he escaped the building and was transported by ambulance. A rescuer informed police that onlookers helped Ram while remaining unaware that Nambi was still trapped on the upper floor.