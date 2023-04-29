Wife of deceased BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai on Saturday said that the rule of mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary. "I believe in the judiciary. Rule of Goondas, Mafias have ended (in the state)," Alka Rai said, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005.

