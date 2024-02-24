On Magha Purnima, devotees flock to Ayodhya's Saryu River for a holy dip, expressing happiness and devotion.

Thousands of devotees thronged the holy river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to take a dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima on Saturday. A devotee who arrived at the Saryu River in Ayodhya to take a holy dip shared his sentiments, and said, “I am feeling happy from within. We have come here from Kashi. The arrangements made here are good too." On the occasion of Magha Purnima, also known as the Full Moon Day, devotees express their devotion to the Moon God through prayers. A different aspect of the ceremonies involves immersing oneself in the holy waters of sacred rivers such as the Ganga. This ritual is believed to purify the individual physically, mentally, and spiritually, freeing them from all forms of distress. Meanwhile, devotees throng the Ram Temple for the ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla.

This year, falling on February 24, 2024, devotees particularly honour Lord Vishnu by observing the Satyanarayan Vrat and offering prayers with utmost reverence.

Apart from taking a dip in holy rivers, devotees also engage in acts of charity by feeding the poor and needy, as well as donating money to assist them. It is regarded as an opportune time to provide food, clothing, and Dakshina to poors.

Observing the Satyanarayan Vrat and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, along with taking a sacred bath in the Ganga river, are customary practices on this significant day.

