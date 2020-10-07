Subscribe
Home >News >India >Magicbricks enters into property services business
Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai said the company has launched property services, in an endeavour to work with consumers from the discovery stage all the way to their transaction

Magicbricks enters into property services business

1 min read . 06:08 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI :

Online property classified Magicbricks on Wednesday said it has made a foray into property services business and has tied up with Urban Company for sanitisation and pest control services to home owners and tenants.

"For its first property services offering, Magicbricks has entered into partnership with Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) to offer its users home services for sanitisation and pest control services," a company statement said.

Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai said the company has launched property services, in an endeavour to work with consumers from the discovery stage all the way to their transaction.

"At a time when hygiene and sanitisation have become increasingly significant in our lives, we are delighted to partner with Urban Company and bring to our customers important home services all under one roof. We will be gradually adding more categories to our property services to make it more compelling for our users," he said.

Varun Khaitan, Co-founder of Urban Company said its focus is on providing standardised and affordable high-quality home services.

"This partnership will enable us to reach out to more consumers and offer professional sanitisation and pest control services. We are confident this partnership will help us scale higher especially with the onset of the festive season," Khaitan said.

