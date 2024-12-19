The Enforcement Directorate has discovered for the first time a Pakistani angle in the Magicwin betting app case, reported NDTV quoting sources.

The report added that the betting app is owned by a Pakistan national and money was was sent from India to Pakistan via Dubai.

As per details, both actors and celebrities from big and small screens had promoted Magicwin on social media.

In the meantime, the ED officials have already questioned actors Mallika Sherawat and Pooja Banerjee. They were summoned by the ED this weekend and at least seven more celebrities will be summoned in the coming weeks, the report added.

The ED officials, in their investigation, found out that Magicwin is a betting website which has been shown as a gaming website. The Indian nationals living in Dubai operate the betting app and the games available on the website were run in the Philippines and other countries where betting is legal.

The report further mentions that the API of the games is copied from other sources and rebroadcast on Magicwin. It added that the app has many social media accounts which it uses to promote itself in India.

In the last six months, the ED has conducted 67 raids in this case across the country. Last week, he ED raided 21 locations of people linked with the Magicwin case in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune and seized about ₹3.55 crore.

Government bans a dozen betting apps: In September this year, the government of India banned over two dozen websites which were allegedly laundering money from illegal offshore betting applications – masquerading as ecommerce and forex trading portals – after investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).