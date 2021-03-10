Magma Fincorp shareholders approve 60% acquisition by Adar Poonawalla-led firm

Besides, Rising Sun Holdings will nominate Poonawalla as the chairman of the board, while Abhay Bhutada, presently MD and CEO of Poonawalla Finance is proposed to be appointed as the Managing Director, while Chamria will continue on the board as the executive vice chairman. Also, Magma Fincorp and its subsidiaries will be renamed and branded under the Poonawalla Finance brand. And the existing financial services business of Poonawalla Finance is proposed to be consolidated.