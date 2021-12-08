The Maharashtra Government has signed an MoU worth around ₹5,051 crore with 12 companies at the eighth edition of the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor Summit. According to Industry Minister Subash Desai, the agreement will generate more than 9,000 jobs. He said Maharashtra has attracted total investments of ₹1.88 lakh crore under its 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative and succeeded in generating more than 3.34 lakh jobs.

The MoUs will encourage sectors such as information technology, space research, biofuel, steel, electric vehicle, and ethanol productions, food processing, and others in Maharashtra, the statement said. It said the MoUs will help achieve all-around industrial growth in the state.

The latest agreement comes close on the heels of the recent Dubai Expo where the state government had inked 26 MoUs for investment worth ₹15,260 crore with a job creation potential of over 10,000 last month.

In the past couple of years, the Maharashtra government has signed 96 MoUs of over ₹1.88 lakh crore, according to the state government.

With a GDP size of USD 402 billion, Maharashtra contributes the highest share to India's GDP. The state also attracted the largest share in FDI between 2020 and 2021 and also accounts for 20% of India’s total exports. Maharashtra is also a leader in manufacturing and contributes to 15 percent of the Industrial output in the country. It has the highest employable talent in India at 68% employability of graduates and offers one of the best quality workforces.

(With PTI inputs)

