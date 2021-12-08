Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0: Govt signs MoU of more than 5,000 cr with 12 firms

With a GDP size of USD 402 billion, Maharashtra contributes the highest share to India's GDP. The state also attracted the largest share in FDI between 2020 and 2021 and also accounts for 20% of India’s total exports. Maharashtra is also a leader in manufacturing and contributes to 15 percent of the Industrial output in the country. It has the highest employable talent in India at 68% employability of graduates and offers one of the best quality workforces.