Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has received a special gift from his “special friends" in Mongolia. Singh has named the “magnificent beauty" as “Tejas". He also thanked Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsukh, as well as his country for the gift.

A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, ‘Tejas’.



Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/4DfWF4kZfR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2022

In case you are wondering what type of gift Singh received, it is a white Mongolian horse. The breed is said to have remained substantially unmodified since Genghis Khan's reign. Nomadic people in the country who still follow the traditional Mongol way of life keep more than three million animals, more than the entire country's population.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh clears indigenisation of 780 defence items

Horses hold an important role in the Mongolian culture. Many people believe that after death, the spirits of horses can either aid or hurt their owners. The owner's herd will prosper when a departed horse's spirit is at peace; if not, the herd will falter.

In-depth discussions for reviving India-Mongolia defence cooperation were held by Rajnath Singh and his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed on September 6 in Ulaanbaatar. Singh stated in a series of tweets that Mongolia and India have a strengthening diversified strategic cooperation.

“Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E.U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," he said in a tweet.

Also Read: Aim is to make India a net defence exporter, says Rajnath Singh

In light of the shifting regional security landscape and geopolitical unrest, Singh left India on September 5 on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan with the goal of strengthening India's defence and strategic ties with the two nations.

The five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan is supposed to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

Also Read: BJP drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Parliamentary Board; adds 6 new members

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift — a brown racehorse — from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to this country.

(With agency inputs)