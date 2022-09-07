‘Magnificent beauty’: Rajnath Singh gets special gift from Mongolia2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Rajnath Singh left India on September 5 on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has received a special gift from his “special friends" in Mongolia. Singh has named the “magnificent beauty" as “Tejas". He also thanked Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsukh, as well as his country for the gift.