Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in Himachal Pradesh

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in Himachal Pradesh1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
- The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the 5:40 am quake was centered 85 km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the 5:40 am quake was centered 85 km north of Dharamshala at a depth of about 5 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-10-2022, 05:40:33 IST, Lat: 32.99 & Long: 76.28, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 85km N of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Recently the NCS released a report on earthquakes during September. As per the report, the majority of the earthquakes were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh), North East India. A few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in Uttarakhand in the northern; western (Rajkot and Valsad in Gujrat; Aurangabad, Satara, and Latur in Maharashtra), in the south(Vijayapura/Bijapur in Karnataka).
As many as 17 earthquakes of small magnitudes (less than 3) occurred between 1 and 30 September in the country this year. Six earthquakes of magnitude above 5 occurred during the month in the region.
Further, the report added that a total of 35 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory; of which seven earthquakes occurred in Maharashtra and four in Ladakh during the period.
