Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in Himachal Pradesh

Recently the NCS released a report on earthquakes during September. As per the report, the majority of the earthquakes were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh), North East India. A few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in Uttarakhand in the northern; western (Rajkot and Valsad in Gujrat; Aurangabad, Satara, and Latur in Maharashtra), in the south(Vijayapura/Bijapur in Karnataka).