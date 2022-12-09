Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . 06:31 AM IST
- The earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface, National Center for Seismology said
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface, NCS added. The earthquake struck at 4:24 AM.
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface, NCS added. The earthquake struck at 4:24 AM.
In a tweet, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-12-2022, 04:24:19 IST, Lat: 27.09 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 59km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh".
In a tweet, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-12-2022, 04:24:19 IST, Lat: 27.09 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 59km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh".
Earlier, on 5 December, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang region.
Earlier, on 5 December, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang region.
Meanwhile, on 8 December, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java. The quake struck at 07:50 am local time (0050 GMT) around 15 kilometres from the town of Cianjur, epicentre of November's devastating tremor. No damage was immediately reported in Cianjur or Sukabumi, the city nearest the epicentre.
Meanwhile, on 8 December, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java. The quake struck at 07:50 am local time (0050 GMT) around 15 kilometres from the town of Cianjur, epicentre of November's devastating tremor. No damage was immediately reported in Cianjur or Sukabumi, the city nearest the epicentre.
Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur, triggering landslides and collapsing buildings, killing at least 334 people, injuring thousands, and leaving tens of thousands more homeless.
Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Cianjur, triggering landslides and collapsing buildings, killing at least 334 people, injuring thousands, and leaving tens of thousands more homeless.
The tremor that struck Cinajur on November 21 was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and the resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.
The tremor that struck Cinajur on November 21 was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and the resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.