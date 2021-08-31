Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair1 min read . 05:59 AM IST
Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar: According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair
Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 00.24 am on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 31-08-2021, 00:24:50 IST, Lat: 10.86 & Long: 93.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 116km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.
More details are awaited.
