Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Premium
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
1 min read . 05:59 AM IST Livemint

Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar: According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 00.24 am on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 00.24 am on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 116 kilometres southeast of Port Blair.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 31-08-2021, 00:24:50 IST, Lat: 10.86 & Long: 93.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 116km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 31-08-2021, 00:24:50 IST, Lat: 10.86 & Long: 93.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 116km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

More details are awaited. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!