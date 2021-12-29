An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island at 5:31 AM on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km, the NCS added.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/g71tc80UpZ pic.twitter.com/Z3B89IwuBJ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 29, 2021

Yesterday, an earthquake of 4.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. And, on December 26, two earthquakes occurred one in Himachal Pradesh and another in Manipur.

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Mandi. While the earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on the same day.

