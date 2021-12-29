Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island today
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST Livemint

  • The earthquake was at a depth of 100 km, the National Center for Seismology said
  • There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3  struck Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island at 5:31 AM on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km, the NCS added.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island,"  National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Yesterday, an earthquake of 4.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. And, on December 26, two earthquakes occurred one in Himachal Pradesh and another in Manipur.

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Mandi. While the earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on the same day.

