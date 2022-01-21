Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Mizoram. Details here

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Mizoram. Details here1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Tremors were felt across Mizoram including in capital Aizawl but no casualty was reported so far, an official said.
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Mizoram on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 3.42 PM, was at latitude 23.10 N and longitude 93.75 E at a depth of 60 km in a border area in neighbouring Myanmar, around 58 km southeast of Champhai district of Mizoram, NCS said in its website.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
