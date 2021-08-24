Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit the Bay of Bengal at 12:35 pm today
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit the Bay of Bengal at 12:35 pm today. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake lay in Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada. The tremors were felt at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India," said NCS in a tweet.
Further details awaited.
