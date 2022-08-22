Magnitude-4.1 earthquake hits Rajasthan northwest of Bikaner2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday.The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.