Maha approves agro-tourism policy to empower farmers

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 09:45 PM IST PTI

A statement from the chief minister's office said the highlight of the policy would be rural development through tourism, making available market for agriculture produce, encouraging agriculture allied business, providing employment opportunities to women and youth in rural areas

MAHARASHTRA : The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved an agro-tourism policy aimed at empowering farmers.

A statement from the chief minister's office said the highlight of the policy would be rural development through tourism, making available market for agriculture produce, encouraging agriculture allied business, providing employment opportunities to women and youth in rural areas.

It would also provide platform to showcase folk art and culture as well as agriculture to tourists and allow them to spend time in a pollution-free environment, the statement informed.

"Agro tourism centres will be set up and the tourism department will give them registration certificate. Farmers and agriculture institutions who will set up the centres will get loan from banks. The centres can be set up in farm area of two to five acres. They must have accommodation rooms, kitchen and area to serve food," an official said.

The registration fee would be 2500, while renewal would cost 1,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

