Maha cabinet nods to procure 760 MW of power to meet rising demand

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At present, Maharashtra faces a power deficit of 3,000 to 4,000 mw. The state is at the brisk of facing blackouts or load shedding like some other states in India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Maharashtra cabinet in a meeting today approved the state power distribution utility to procure 760 MW of power for offsetting supply shortage due to rising power demand.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Maharashtra cabinet in a meeting today approved the state power distribution utility to procure 760 MW of power for offsetting supply shortage due to rising power demand.
At present, Maharashtra faces a power deficit of 3,000 to 4,000 mw. The state is at the brisk of facing blackouts or load shedding like some other states in India.
At present, Maharashtra faces a power deficit of 3,000 to 4,000 mw. The state is at the brisk of facing blackouts or load shedding like some other states in India.
The state's power demand reached a record 8.2% to 28,589 mw compared to last year. Mumbai registered demand of 3,400 mw. The demand in the state is expected to continue rising and even touch 30,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state's power demand reached a record 8.2% to 28,589 mw compared to last year. Mumbai registered demand of 3,400 mw. The demand in the state is expected to continue rising and even touch 30,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, a decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to approve the purchase of power by MSEDCL to avoid load shedding in view of the increasing demand for power in the state, the CMO Maharashtra said through its Twitter account.
On Friday, a decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to approve the purchase of power by MSEDCL to avoid load shedding in view of the increasing demand for power in the state, the CMO Maharashtra said through its Twitter account.
The state-owned power distribution company, MahaVitaran will procure 760 mw from CGPL at ₹5.50 to 5.70 per unit till June against the power available at ₹12 per unit in the open market.
The state-owned power distribution company, MahaVitaran will procure 760 mw from CGPL at ₹5.50 to 5.70 per unit till June against the power available at ₹12 per unit in the open market.
Further, energy minister Nitin Raut said, "
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, energy minister Nitin Raut said, "
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The power department has decided to procure 760 MW power from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) in view of increasing demand for electricity in the state and shortage of available power."
The power department has decided to procure 760 MW power from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) in view of increasing demand for electricity in the state and shortage of available power."
Raut also stated that the state's power distribution company will purchase power to the tune of ₹100-150 crore from CGPL for the next two and half months. Also, MahaVitaran is allowed to explore other options for power purchases to meet surging demand.
Raut also stated that the state's power distribution company will purchase power to the tune of ₹100-150 crore from CGPL for the next two and half months. Also, MahaVitaran is allowed to explore other options for power purchases to meet surging demand.