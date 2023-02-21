'Maha CM's son gave supari to kill me…': Sanjay Raut adds new twist to Sena row

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written to the police alleging a ‘threat to life’ from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son. The development came days after the Election Commission assigned the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Shinde faction. The rift within the party continues to widen, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led rival faction approaching the Supreme Court over the decision.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

Members of the Shinde camp have dismissed the allegations, dubbing it a ‘cheap stunt’.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister is expected to is expected to lead the first key meeting of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday evening. Reports suggest that he will be officially named the Shiv Sena chief - with the post of party president being discontinued.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear the Thackeray faction's plea challenging the EC decision on Wednesday. The top court had said it needed to go through the case files and posted the matter for hearing at 3:30 pm.

Earlier on Friday the poll panel had recognised the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and assigned it the bow and arrow election symbol of the undivided party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. Meanwhile the Uddhav Thackeray faction will continue to use the 'flaming torch' poll symbol alloted last year till the completion of assembly by-polls in the state.

The Commission said the MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76% of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies)