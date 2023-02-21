'Maha CM's son gave supari to kill me…': Sanjay Raut adds new twist to Sena row
The Maharashtra Chief Minister is expected to is expected to lead the first key meeting of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday evening. Reports suggest that he will be officially named the Shiv Sena chief - with the post of party president being discontinued.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written to the police alleging a ‘threat to life’ from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son. The development came days after the Election Commission assigned the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Shinde faction. The rift within the party continues to widen, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led rival faction approaching the Supreme Court over the decision.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×