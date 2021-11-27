PUNE : Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, On Saturday assured that passengers arrivng by flight to Pune will not have to wait for long at the airport for verification of Covid-19 norms, owing to the relaxations provided recently.

Pawar said that airline operators check the RT-PCR test and vaccination status of customers while selling tickets to them and also during boarding. He cited this practice to relax the few hours waiting time after arrival at airports.

The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said cinema halls and auditoriums can operate at 100% capacity but patrons will have to wear masks and follow pandemic protocols strictly, while open-air programmes will also be allowed with adequate precaution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.