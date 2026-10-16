Maha FDA cancels 25 food outlet licences including Domino’s, 10 FIRs filed, ₹1.73 cr food stock seized, says Mundhe

25 food establishments have come under the radar of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to PTI, FDA has now cancelled the licenses of the 25 food eateries alongside four edible oil and spice manufacturing units during a statewide crackdown. The developments were announced by officials on Friday.

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License cancelled for six Domino's outlets The list of cancelled stores includes six outlets of Domino's Pizza in Pune division, reported PTI.

The action was also taken on outlets in Jalna and Parbhani in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, the FDA shared.

About 81,330 kg of suspected substandard, adulterated or wrongly-labelled food products worth ₹1.73 crore from 37 establishments across six divisions have been seized by the food regulatory body.

Via a press release, FDA said that the seized food products include edible oil, chilli and turmeric powder, areca nut, dry fruits, sabudana, bhagar, rajgira, tea powder and sweets.

"Samples of the seized products have been sent for laboratory analysis. Further legal action will be taken under Food Safety and Standards Act after the reports are received," it added, as quoted by the news agency.

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The action against the establishments came after inspections were conducted, which revealed violations of Schedule 4 of Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations 2011, as per the FDA.

Licences of seven establishments in Mumbai division and two in Konkan were also suspended alongside eight in Pune and eight in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.

Additionally, multiple hygiene-related violations were found, including live cockroaches, fungal contamination, unclean utensils, improper storage and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, added the FDA.

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Food stock worth ₹ 1.73 crore seized A closure notice was also sent to a sweet manufacturer in Mumbai over violations linked to its manufacturing premises and its hygiene.

"In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 37,251 kg of stock worth ₹48.40 lakh was seized, and licences of four units were suspended. The seizures included soybean oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder and edible salt," the FDA said.

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From Nagpur division, food stock worth ₹45.75 lakh, including areca nut, spices, tea powder and sweets, was also held. In Konkan, the value of seized stock was estimated at ₹31.95 lakh, while Pune division reported seizures worth ₹36.25 lakh, it added. In Nashik division, the estimated worth of seized items stood at ₹10.64 lakh.

"The FDA also conducted a special drive against banned food products on October 14 and 15. It inspected 13 establishments and vehicles across Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and Nagpur divisions and seized banned stock worth ₹18.83 lakh along with two vehicles. The total value of seized property exceeded ₹21.83 lakh," the release also read.

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10 FIR filed Meanwhile, 10 FIRs have been lodged against 10 accused in the matter. Four establishments have been sealed so far.

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"In Pune, six FIRs were filed, six persons were arrested and three establishments sealed. In Konkan, one person was arrested and one establishment sealed, while one person was arrested in Nagpur," it said.

Cases have been registered in Mumbai against two in separate operations over vehicles carrying banned products.

"The department is conducting statewide inspections to prevent the sale, storage and transportation of banned food products and to ensure compliance with food safety regulations," FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.