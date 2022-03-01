With many students pointing out that they opted for medical education in Ukraine and Russia due to lower course fees, the Maharashtra government instructed officials to consider if such facilities can be given to students in the state.

State medical education Amit Deshmukh told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI, the state government will study the reasons for students travelling abroad for education. "The government has taken a note of the fees for medical education in Russia and Ukraine. We shall study the reasons why these students are going abroad," Deshmukh said.

Some work needs to be done to ensure that students planning to go abroad can get those facilities here, he said, adding that the Centre and state governments can work on this together.

Earlier in the day, an Indian student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to a nearby store, official have said.

Taking note of the incident Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," said Manoj Rajan, Karnataka state disaster management authority commissioner.

“He had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later, his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died," added Rajan.

