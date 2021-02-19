Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus

Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 12:57 AM IST
'My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest,' Rajesh Tope said
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.
"My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest," he said.
"I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.
Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
