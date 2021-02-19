Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Maha health minister Tope tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 12:57 AM IST PTI

'My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest,' Rajesh Tope said

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats unveil immigration reform bill offering citizenship to 11 mn

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Environmental degradation poses triple threat to humans: UN

3 min read . 12:08 AM IST

Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised

4 min read . 18 Feb 2021

In hunt for Covid-19 origin, WHO team focuses on two animal types in China

6 min read . 18 Feb 2021

In a social media message, the Minister of Public Health said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Democrats unveil immigration reform bill offering citizenship to 11 mn

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Environmental degradation poses triple threat to humans: UN

3 min read . 12:08 AM IST

Which industry excels at innovation? You’ll be surprised

4 min read . 18 Feb 2021

In hunt for Covid-19 origin, WHO team focuses on two animal types in China

6 min read . 18 Feb 2021
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"My health condition is fine. I appeal to those who have come into contact with me recently to get tested at the earliest," he said.

"I will get better in coming days and will be ready to serve the people of this state again," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.