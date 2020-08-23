THANE : The licence of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients at Kalyan here in Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly overcharging patients and violation of other government orders, an official said on Sunday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had received several complaints from patients about Sridevi Hospital charging them exorbitant amounts, the civic body's spokesperson Madhuri Phophale said.

Hence, on the directives of KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, its licence was suspended on Saturday by Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar till August 31 or till the hospital complies with the official orders, she said.

The order stated that hemodialysis facility at the hospital will continue, but admission of new patients has been prohibited.

Also, KDMC's medical officer Sameer Sarvankar has been appointed the hospital's administrator with immediate effect for keeping a tab on its activities and compliance with the government norms, the order said.

A show-cause notice was earlier issued to the private hospital and it was also warned, Phophale said, adding that KDMC's flying squad had come across several alleged irregularities at the medical facility.

She said the hospital did not report to the civic body about the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the 24-bed facility in July this year.

The reply given by the hospital to the notice did not cover the objections raised by KDMC and the facility also supported its excess billings, the official said.

KDMC's Chief Accounts and Finance Officer S K Ubale, who oversees the activities of hospitals within the civic limits, said this medical facility did not maintain a record of beds as per the 80:20 norm, and did not inform the patients about the same.

Notably, private hospitals have been asked to charge regular government rates for first 80 per cent beds and thereafter permitted to fix their charges for the remaining 20 per cent beds.

Ubale said the hospital did not co-operate with the civic team constituted to inspect the bills raised by the hospital, and had not given a single bill for verification so far despite several reminders.

The staff at the hospital also behaved arrogantly with the inspection team, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

